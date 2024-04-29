Year to date, gold is up 12.86% from the beginning of the year, as of 9 a.m. ET. The 52-week intraday high reached $2,431.51 on April 12, 2024, and the 52-week intraday low dropped to $1,810.47 on Oct. 6, 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Gold is up 12.86% this year - April 29, 2024
- Gold IRAs vs. silver IRAs: Which is better with inflation rising again? - April 29, 2024
- Gold drops Rs 130; silver remains flat - April 29, 2024