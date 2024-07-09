However, increased possibilities of interest rate cuts in the September policy meeting after soft U.S. job data and weakness in the dollar index could support prices of gold and silver. Today, the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes higher as market hopes rise for U.S. rate cut - July 10, 2024
- XAU/USD forecast 2024: Analysts bullish on gold prices amid global uncertainties - July 10, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.75% from yesterday - July 10, 2024