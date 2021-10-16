December Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, October 13, were trading with a gain of Rs 257 at Rs 47455 per 10 grams, courtesy of the rise in the global gold prices. In the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- This Bitcoin (BTC) Fractal Could Drive Price to $390,000 - October 16, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Gold selling cheaper by Rs 9,000 from record highs, right time to buy amid festivities? - October 16, 2021
- Nintendo confirms price for Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier - October 16, 2021