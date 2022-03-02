Gold and silver futures inched up on Wednesday, March 2, in highly volatile trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for an April 5 delivery, were last seen 0.05 per cent up at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Edge Higher In Volatile Trade - March 2, 2022
- Vietnam gold prices surge to new peak - March 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to renew upside with eyes back on the $1,950 level - March 2, 2022