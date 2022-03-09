Gold and silver futures moved higher on Wednesday, March 9, taking cues from the international rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for an April 5 delivery, were last seen 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Surge On Safe-Haven Buying - March 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to perform strongly and surpass the $2,070 high – Standard Chartered - March 9, 2022
- Gold prices hit new all-time high - March 9, 2022