MCX gold and silver today opened in the green after falling by more than Rs 900 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, while Gold was up Rs 122, silver was up by more than Rs 1000. What should the investors do now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today – Gold, Silver recover after Tuesday fall; Open with gap; expert tell What investors should do now - February 2, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1870 to unleash further upside – Confluence Detector - February 2, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gains despite impending death cross - February 2, 2021