Gold price in India today dropped by Rs 1,600 per 100 gram. Gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has come down Rs 160. In the international market, spot gold came down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,788.17 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today In India Drops By Rs 1,600; Check Revised Gold Rate In Your City - August 26, 2021
- Gold drops in Thai, HK markets amid slide in Comex price - August 26, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD and DXY consolidate ahead of Jackson Hole - August 25, 2021