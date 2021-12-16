Gold prices in the international market traded on a positive note on December 16 as the market took into stride the US Fed’s hawkish tone related to bond purchase taper and interest rate hikes. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Investors try to absorb US Fed’s hawkish stance - December 16, 2021
- Gold gains on weaker dollar after Fed; focus on other cenbank meetings - December 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR seesaws below €1,600 as EUR traders await ECB - December 16, 2021