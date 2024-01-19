What is the price of gold today? The price of gold traded at $2,009.24 per troy ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 0.66% since yesterday’s gold price per ounce and down 2.76% from the beginning of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold heads for worst weekly fall in six as rate-cut view tempers - January 19, 2024
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued near one-week low as dollar firms on hawkish Fed remarks - January 19, 2024
- Gold price oscillates around 50-day SMA, seems vulnerable amid doubts over early Fed rate cut - January 19, 2024