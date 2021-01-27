On MCX (Multi-Commodity Exchange), gold futures were down 0.6 per cent to a one-month low of Rs 48,845 per 10 grams.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits Fed decision for a clear direction, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - January 27, 2021
- Gold Price Today, January 27: Yellow Metal Slips to Lowest This Month at Rs 48,845 | Check Rates in Your City - January 27, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy - January 27, 2021