Gold prices registered a modest hike on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 46,900 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,700. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Strong dollar to cap yellow metal gains; inflation, recession fears to lend support - July 14, 2022
- Gold price today, July 14: Gold prices climb higher by Rs 200, check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 14, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as red-hot U.S inflation stokes huge rate hike fears - July 14, 2022