The gold price in the national capital is Rs 50,730 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,500 for 22 carat (10 grams).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, July 17: Gold prices remain unchanged; Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 16, 2022
- Dollar’s unstoppable run,gold price outlook and more: Mint Morning Digest - July 16, 2022
- Gold Rates Today, July 17: Yellow Metal Sees Another Dip. Revised Rates Here - July 16, 2022