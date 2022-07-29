Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, July 29: Gold prices surge by Rs 650, Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 29, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,380; silver at Rs 56,500 per kilo - July 29, 2022
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Strong Earnings - July 29, 2022