Gold price today, July 30: Yellow metal gets slightly expensive; Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, the price is Rs. 47,350; for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, it is Rs. 51,660.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)