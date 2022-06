Gold Price Today Jumps to Rs 51,131; Still Rs 5,000 Down from Record High; Time to Buy?

Gold price in India rose on Monday, following the global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures jumped 0.16 per cent to Rs 51,131 for 10 grams at 0905 hours on May 30.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)