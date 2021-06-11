Prithvi Commodities says that Gold and silver gained amid weakness in the benchmark 10-year bond yields. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold August …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price TODAY June 11: Expert suggests BUY on yellow metal; check target HERE
Prithvi Commodities says that Gold and silver gained amid weakness in the benchmark 10-year bond yields. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold August …