Gold price today, June 12: 22-carat, 24-carat gold rates in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kerala, other cities
Posted by: Gold Editor
in XAU/USD Gold US Dollar
1 min ago
2022-06-12
For the past few days, the rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are on the rise. Gold price today, June 12, further increased by up to Rs 650 per 10 grams. The per 10 gr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, June 12: 22-carat, 24-carat gold rates in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kerala, other cities - June 12, 2022
- Gold prices witness huge hike - June 11, 2022
- Gold price today: Gold selling under Rs 50,000 in most cities! Check rate in your city - June 11, 2022