Gold prices were trading lower by over Rs 960 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,360. Meanwhile the price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, June 15: Gold rates down by nearly Rs 1,000, Check gold price in your city - June 15, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Inflation, global growth worries; Fed policy to offer support as yellow metal loses shine - June 15, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges to near $1,820 on soaring market mood, Fed in focus - June 15, 2022