Gold price today, June 25: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities
Posted by: Gold Editor
in XAU/USD Gold US Dollar
1 hour ago
2022-06-24
The gold prices in the national capital is Rs 51,820 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,500 for 22 carat (10 grams).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price increases by Rs900 to Rs141,600 per tola - June 25, 2022
- Gold, silver prices fall in trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760 - June 25, 2022
- Gold price today, June 25: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - June 24, 2022