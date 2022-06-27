The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 47,650 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,450. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trad …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE gold retailers launch Summer offers – will shoppers go for it as prices rise again? - June 26, 2022
- Gold price today, June 27: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - June 26, 2022
- Four G7 nations to impose ban on gold bullion imports from Russia - June 26, 2022