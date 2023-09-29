The gold price today is perhaps not doing what investors going long in the precious metal are hoping: to act as a hedge against both inflation and the potential deflation of other financial assets. So,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today Keeps Sinking, Might Go Negative In 2023; These Factors May Weigh Further - September 29, 2023
- Stocks, gold, Treasury bonds could head higher even in a government shutdown - September 29, 2023
- How much do Costco’s gold bars cost? Here’s what investors should know now. - September 29, 2023