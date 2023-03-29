New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 110 to Rs 58,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 58,850 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar gains, safe-haven rally fades - March 29, 2023
- Gold Price Today March 29, 2023: Gold Falls Rs 110; Silver Jumps Rs 350 - March 29, 2023
- 3 Gold Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth - March 29, 2023