Gold prices in the international market gained marginally as dollar price pulled back a little, a day after the US Fed meet minutes indicated interest rates may stay higher for longer. Spot gold in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today marginally higher, support for yellow metal at ₹55,500 - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD yields a downside break below $1,825, next target seen at $1,804 - February 23, 2023