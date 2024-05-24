Gold prices experience profit-taking as US Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone diminishes rate cut prospects. MCX Gold trades lacklustre on weak global cues.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: MCX Gold trades lacklustre; why are gold prices falling? Will it remain under pressure in short term? - May 24, 2024
- Gold prices set for biggest weekly decline in nearly eight months: What’s driving the drop - May 24, 2024
- Gold and silver prices on May 24: Check city-wise rates - May 24, 2024