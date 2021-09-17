Gold Price Today Nears Rs 46,000; Over Rs 10,000 Down from All-Time High. Buy or Sell?

Gold price has continued to remain flat in India on Friday. The yellow metal prices has been under pressure through this week. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold future was trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting - September 17, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm - September 17, 2021
- Gold prices today drop lowest in 5 months after big fall - September 17, 2021