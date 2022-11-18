In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 53,175 per 10 gram. Trending Photos New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 45 to Rs 53,220 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Cooling US housing market could revive the uptrend in XAUUSD - November 18, 2022
- Gold Price Today, November 18: Gold gains Rs 45; silver advances by Rs 316 - November 18, 2022
- In early trade, gold prices rise - November 18, 2022