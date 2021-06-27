The US Dollar continues to gain strength along with higher bond yields. These two are the major dampeners for price movements in gold. Apart from this a positive commentary on economy in the US is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today Outlook: US Dollar, bond yields, equity markets – reasons that may impact price movement in yellow metal; here is what to do - June 27, 2021
- Gold imports zoom to $6.91 bn in Apr-May over low base effect - June 27, 2021
- Gold imports jump multi-fold to $6.91 bn in April-May on low base effect - June 27, 2021