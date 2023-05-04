Domestic gold futures rose to 61,490 rupees per 10 grams, up nearly 12% so far in 2023., Personal Finance News, Times Now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Precious metal hits record high, tracking gains in overseas markets - May 4, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 4 May: Gold prices hit fresh lifetime high on MCX; prices to fluctuate near upper range - May 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hit record high on US banking jitters and potential Fed pause - May 4, 2023