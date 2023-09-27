Gold prices traded lower in the domestic futures market, mirroring the global trend, as the US dollar and Treasury yields jumped amid prospects of higher interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits over 1-month low on higher-for-longer US rates theme - September 27, 2023
- Gold price today: Rates decline on rising dollar, bond yields; what should be your strategy for bullion today? - September 27, 2023
- Sudden drop in gold prices shakes Pakistan’s market - September 27, 2023