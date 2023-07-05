Gold prices traded flat in early domestic futures trade on Wednesday due to weak global cues and subdued demand from the local spot markets. The prices were rangebound in international markets ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 5 July: Gold rises modestly; traders eye US Labour data, FOMC June meeting minutes - July 5, 2023
- Gold price today: Rates flat in early trade; what should be your strategy for bullion trade today? - July 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Silver gains, yellow metal price closed higher by 0.29% amidst dollar weakness - July 5, 2023