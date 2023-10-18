Gold is often considered a safe-haven asset in times of geopolitical turmoil, economic uncertainty, or financial market instability.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rally to near 1-mth high as Middle East tensions worsen - October 18, 2023
- Gold price today: Rates jump on Israel-Hamas war escalation fears; what should be your strategy for bullion today? - October 18, 2023
- Gold drops by Rs 160, silver prices down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 73,600/kg - October 17, 2023