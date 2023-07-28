Gold rates today is in base building mode and it is trading in $1,935 to $1,985 per ounce range, say commodity experts
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Rates retrace from week high after better-than-expected US GDP data. Right time to buy? - July 28, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, July 28, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - July 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery - July 28, 2023