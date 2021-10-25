Gold Price Today Rises Near Rs 47,900; Will Yellow Metal Rate Jump Further before Diwali?

Gold price in India rose on Monday ahead of the festive season. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price rose 0.21 per cent to Rs 47,895 for 10 grams at 0920 hours on October 25.
