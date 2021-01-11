Experts are of the view that the trend in precious metal could remain week. Crucial support for Gold is placed 48200-48600 while Silver has support at Rs 63200-62500 levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal below Rs 49,000, support placed at Rs 48,200 - January 11, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line - January 10, 2021
- Spot gold jumped more than 25% in 2020, will the trend continue this year? - January 10, 2021