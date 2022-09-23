Gold price today: Yellow metal climbs to nearly one-week high

MCX gold October futures climbed 0.1 percent to touch the one-week and intraday high of Rs 50,057 per 10 grams. White metal futures rose 0.4 percent to Rs 58,250 per kilogram.
