Yellow metal prices crawled upwards on Tuesday as on the MCX, gold October futures were trading at Rs 47,239 per 10 grams, just Rs 14 up from the previous close of Rs 47,225. Silver prices however …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Crawls, Silver Shows Good Rise - August 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD breaks above $1790 to challenge the $1800 level - August 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of another sell-off, analysts warn - August 17, 2021