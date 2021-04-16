Future gained Rs 562 and was trading on 47170.00 per 10 gram before closing on April 15. MCX Gold June Future was up 1.21 per cent from its previous closing on Wednesday (April 15).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: $1754 support holds the key for XAU/USD amid the corrective decline – Confluence Detector - April 16, 2021
- Gold Heads for Second Weekly Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Data - April 16, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal crosses Rs 47,000-mark—Here is what expert recommends - April 15, 2021