Gold price in the international market dipped for two consecutive weeks on higher US Fed rates. Prices fell by around 1%, however, the yellow metal recovered a bit from some value buying in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal dips for two consecutive weeks – Time to BUY? - February 17, 2024
- Time to revalue your jewellery? Gold price leaves owners at risk of losing a small fortune - February 17, 2024
- Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 62,300, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 75,700 - February 16, 2024