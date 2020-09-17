Gold price today: Yellow metal eases after US Fed meet; support seen at Rs 51,300

Experts are of the view that gold is likely to remain volatile and the immediate support is placed at Rs 51,300 on the downside. Any correction would be an opportunity to buy, they say.
