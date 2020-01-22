Experts are of the view that investors should use dips to buy, as the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile. The February gold futures in India eased on January 22, tracking some weakness in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal eases amid concerns over China virus outbreak; buy on dips - January 22, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure around $1,551 as US dollar keeps the gains - January 21, 2020
- Gold price eases as markets assess risks from China virus - January 21, 2020