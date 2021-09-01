Gold price today: Yellow metal edges higher, firm above Rs 47,100 mark

Gains in the domestic equity market limited the upside for the precious metals. Strength in shares boosts the risk appetite of investors, shifting them away from safety bets such as gold.
