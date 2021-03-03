At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 45330-45100 and resistance is placed at Rs 45770-45920. Silver has support at Rs 68800-68300 and resistance at Rs 69500-70200 levels, suggest experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today and much more: Consolidation likely in Rs 45200- Rs 46200 levels – Latest updates by ICICI Securities - March 3, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal edges lower; buy on dips for a target of Rs 45,800 - March 3, 2021
- PS5 Gold Rush: Restock Accounts Are Making ‘Thousands’ As Scammers Hijack Popular Twitter Profiles - March 3, 2021