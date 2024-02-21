The bias in gold was positive in the opening trade today with MCX April gold futures trading at Rs 62,210 per 10 grams, up by Rs 43 or 0.07% while the March Silver contracts were trading at Rs 71,421 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What Makes Gold Prices Rise and Fall? An In-Depth Guide - February 21, 2024
- Gold rises on softer dollar, safe-haven demand; focus on Fed minutes - February 21, 2024
- Gold prices advance as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes - February 21, 2024