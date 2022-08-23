MCX gold October futures fell 0.1 percent to touch the intraday low of Rs 51,110 per 10 grams. White metal future, fell 0.6 percent to Rs 54,655 per kilogram.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal falls in choppy trade as global benchmarks near 1-month low - August 23, 2022
- TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00 - August 23, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold pinned near 1-month low as robust dollar, Fed worries weigh - August 23, 2022