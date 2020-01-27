Gold price today: Yellow metal gains as China virus spreads; buy on dips

India Gold could retest 40,600-40,800 levels. “Safe-haven buying was seen in both the precious metals amid fears of Coronavirus. At MCX, Gold prices closed above 40,330, and if it sustains above this …
