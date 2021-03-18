Gold price today: Yellow metal gains on US Fed stance; Silver May futures up over 1%

Technically, MCX Gold April could give a positive breakout above Rs 45,000 which could push prices up to Rs 45,500-45,700 levels. Support is at Rs 44,800-44,550 levels.
