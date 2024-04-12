According to HDFC Securities, gold price surged Rs 1,050 to hit its lifetime high of Rs 73,350 per 10 grams in Delhi. It had closed at Rs 72,300 per 10 grams in the previous session. Similarly, silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal gains Rs 1,050 to breach Rs 73k-mark; silver too hits fresh peak - April 12, 2024
- Palladium price today: Palladium is down 2.48% this year - April 12, 2024
- Gold price climbs to Rs 72,967 per 10 gm - April 12, 2024