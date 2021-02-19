Gold has support at Rs 45,920-45,770 and resistance at Rs 46,330-46,550. For silver, support is at Rs 68,000-67,400 and resistance at Rs 69,100-69,500, say experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal holds 46,000, March silver down over 1% - February 19, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD risks further falls, eyes $1756 downside target – Confluence Detector - February 18, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over 7-month low as rising yields dent appeal - February 18, 2021