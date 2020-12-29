Experts are of the view that both gold and silver could remain volatile but investors could use dips to buy. Investors can use mild dips towards 49,800 for a target of Rs 50,500.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal holds 50,000, buy on dips for a target of 50,500 - December 29, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on softer dollar; U.S. Senate pandemic aid vote eyed - December 28, 2020
- Gold rises as dollar softens; U.S. Senate vote on increased aid eyed - December 28, 2020