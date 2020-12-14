At MCX, Gold has a support at Rs48,987–48,649, while resistance is placed at Rs49,550–49,775 and silver has support at Rs62,978-62,222, while resistance is at Rs64,213–64,692, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s 4H chart signals caution amid stimulus hopes, ahead of Fed - December 14, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal holds above Rs 49,000; can buy on dip with target at Rs 49,600 - December 14, 2020
- Gold eases as vaccine roll out counters U.S. stimulus optimism - December 13, 2020